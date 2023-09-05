CMS: High school student dies after weekend car accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte high school student has died following a weekend car accident, district officials confirm.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that one of our wonderful students, Ella Lukse, a 10th grader, has died after a tragic car accident on Sunday night,” a message to Providence High School families from Principal Tracey Harrill stated. “We are heartbroken by this loss of life and we grieve with her family and friends.”

Harrill said the school’s crisis response team has made plans to respond to the emotional needs of all students.

“Counselors will be highly visible throughout the building and available to assist with grief counseling,” the message stated.

