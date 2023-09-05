PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMS: High school student dies after weekend car accident

The school’s crisis response team will respond, according to the principal.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte high school student has died following a weekend car accident, district officials confirm.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that one of our wonderful students, Ella Lukse, a 10th grader, has died after a tragic car accident on Sunday night,” a message to Providence High School families from Principal Tracey Harrill stated. “We are heartbroken by this loss of life and we grieve with her family and friends.”

Harrill said the school’s crisis response team has made plans to respond to the emotional needs of all students.

“Counselors will be highly visible throughout the building and available to assist with grief counseling,” the message stated.

Mecklenburg County, nonprofit partner to purchase homes, keep rent affordable
