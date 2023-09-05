PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte Water planning hours-long outage in south Charlotte neighborhood

The outage will happen along Selwyn Avenue beginning at 9 a.m.
The outage is expected to last between six and eight hours.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A planned water outage is scheduled for a south Charlotte neighborhood on Tuesday.

The outage is slated to occur in the 3500 block of Selwyn Avenue, near Park Road, in the Madison Park area.

Charlotte Water said the disruption in service will begin at 9 a.m.

The outage is expected to last between six and eight hours.

