Charlotte Water planning hours-long outage in south Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A planned water outage is scheduled for a south Charlotte neighborhood on Tuesday.

The outage is slated to occur in the 3500 block of Selwyn Avenue, near Park Road, in the Madison Park area.

Charlotte Water is planning a water outage at 09-05-2023 09:00 AM affecting the Selwyn Avenue (3500 block) area. The outage is expected to last 6 - 8 hours. We will update you once your water service is restored. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) September 4, 2023

Charlotte Water said the disruption in service will begin at 9 a.m.

The outage is expected to last between six and eight hours.

