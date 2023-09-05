PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte Checkers unveil Queen City Outdoor Classic jerseys

The jerseys are a hybrid of those worn by the Checkers during the 1950s and 1970s.
The jersey the Checkers will wear for the Queen City Outdoor Classic.
The jersey the Checkers will wear for the Queen City Outdoor Classic.(Charlotte Checkers)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Checkers unveiled their jerseys for the Queen City Outdoor Classic, which will take place against the Rochester Americans at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

The team said the specialty jerseys will only be worn for the event. They’re a hybrid of those worn by the team during the 1950s and 1970s. They feature a red and white color scheme with a baseball-inspired “Checkers” wordmark across the front and the event logo on the shoulders.

Replica jerseys will be available closer to the game but can be preordered online now. Jerseys worn by the players during the game itself will be available via auction during the event.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Oct. 16. More information can be found on the event’s official webpage and on the Charlotte Checkers website. Season ticket holders for both the Checkers and Knights will receive priority access.

The event will mark the first time the Checkers have participated in an outdoor game as well as the first professional outdoor hockey game in the city of Charlotte. To date, there have been 11 outdoor games in American Hockey League history, including two at minor-league baseball stadiums (Rochester vs. Lake Erie at Rochester’s Frontier Field in 2013 and Stockton vs. Bakersfield at Sacramento’s Raley Field in 2015).

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say
Authorities said the man accused of trespassing inside a residence hall at Belmont Abbey...
Police: Man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College turns himself in
Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, was charged.
Wanted man, accused of hitting two people with a metal pole, arrested in Rowan Co.
Monday's Labor Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in uptown Charlotte.
Charlotte Labor Day Parade returns to Uptown for 22nd year

Latest News

AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Frecce Tricolori flyover the car of Nico...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team suffers disappointment in Italian GP
Denny Hamlin during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
Denny Hamlin signs multiyear contract extension to stay with Joe Gibbs Racing
FILE - Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns (0) looks on after a preseason NFL...
Brian Burns’ status for Panthers opener against Falcons uncertain because of contract dispute
Denny Hamlin (11) leads a pack of cars to a restart during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Larson claims NASCAR’s opening playoff race and gets 1st career win at Darlington