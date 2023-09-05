’60 Minutes’ correspondent remembers WBTV veteran reporter Steve Crump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – WBTV veteran reporter Steve Crump is being remembered by ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent Bill Whitaker.

“It’s hard for me to believe Steve is no longer with us. I’m in shock. He fought the cancer that took his life with grace, determination and optimism,” Whitaker said in a statement. “The last time I spoke with Steve just several weeks ago he was planning for the future – he had more documentaries to produce, more jazz festivals to attend, more trips to take with Cathy. He was planning to live.”

Steve passed away the morning of Aug. 31 following a battle with cancer. He was 65 years old.

Whitaker addressed Steve’s wife Cathy directly, saying she hoped she knew she was the love of his life.

“He told me many times how lucky he felt to have found you,” Whitaker said in his statement. “The love and joy you brought into his life were immeasurable. He embraced the role of husband and stepfather wholeheartedly and cherished every moment you shared.”

Steve recently reflected on the five years following his cancer diagnosis, and how his WBTV colleagues of nearly 40 years were with him every step of the way.

A native of Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood, he graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1980 and worked for Lexington’s WKYT and several other news stations around the country before joining WBTV.

Steve started telling the stories of Charlotte in April of 1984 when he joined WBTV. His work includes covering a multitude of historical events, from Hurricane Hugo to the Ray Carruth trial.

Steve was also around for the Jim Bakker trial and many other stories.

“Steve shared so many moments with all of us. He was the consummate storyteller - it was his passion. I don’t know how he did it, but in addition to daily reporting he produced a remarkable body of award-winning documentaries. He was a champion of the untold story, revealing the hidden figures and forgotten heroes of Black American life. He was endlessly curious and loved sharing his findings through his films,” Whitaker said.

The ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent called Steve an outstanding journalist but an even better friend, “with a ready smile and that big laugh.”

“He didn’t have acquaintances, almost everyone he met became a friend. He loved people, he loved storytelling, he loved Cathy, he loved life. I will miss you, Steve,” Whitaker said.

A fundraiser has been started to honor Steve’s legacy.

The family has asked that individuals consider donating to the Steven G. Crump Educational Memorial Fund in lieu of flowers.

