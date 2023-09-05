26 guns stolen from Monroe Road pawn shop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for three people who robbed a local pawn shop over the weekend.

According to the police report, 26 guns were stolen from the Smart Pawn and Jewelry on Monroe Road just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

The report says three masked men ordered everyone to the ground and started smashing display cases.

They took off in a light colored van with 26 handguns, $1,500 in cash and an unknown amount of jewelry.

According to the report, at least three people were inside at the time of the crime.

“A daylight armed robbery is really dangerous, that’s different than breaking in your store at night when no ones there,” Larry Hyatt, the owner of Hyatt Gun Shop in west Charlotte said. “Someone could get really hurt.”

Hyatt says the ATF notified him when this happened and it reminds him of the need to be prepared.

“We have the police department go through the store and help us find our weaknesses,” he said. “We have training on how to deal with violent attacks.”

According to CMPD, 855 guns have been reported stolen so far this year as of June.

That’s a 5% increase from 2022.

In that same time frame, police have seized more than 1,784 guns through investigations, which is an 8% increase from last year.

According to the police report, no one was injured in this robbery, but Hyatt says crimes like these lead to more young people getting their hands on guns that don’t belong to them.

“There’s no record, no receipt, nobody knows where that gun is,” he said.

WBTV reached out to Smart Pawn and Jewelry for comment, but did not get a response.

