2 injured in shooting at Stanly County home, suspect arrested

OAKBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were hurt in a shooting at a Stanly County home on Monday evening.

The shooting happened on Claymon Road just before 8 p.m., the Oakboro Police Department said.

Once at the scene, an officer heard gunfire and saw a man running toward him with a gunshot wound. The officer also found a woman lying in the front yard, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said that as the officer was moving toward the woman, a man came from the back of the house carrying a rifle.

The officer ordered the man to drop his weapon. He complied and was arrested without further incident.

Police said all three people involved, the two victims and the suspect, all lived at the home.

The male victim, a 29-year-old, was treated and released from the hospital. The female victim, a 48-year-old, remains in the hospital but in stable condition.

Police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Conrado Arroyo Zarate and charged him with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Zarate is being held at the Stanly County Jail under a $2 million secured bond.

Related: Suspect killed in shooting involving Stanly Co. deputy, Highway Patrol

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.