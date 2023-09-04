PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Wanted man, accused of hitting two people with a metal pole, arrested in Rowan Co.

Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted by police in Salisbury for an alleged assault has been arrested, according to records at the Rowan Detention Center.

Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, was arrested on Saturday. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to the report, police found a man suffering from a head injury at Chick-fil-A on East Innes Street around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. They reported the man as appearing dazed. Police also found a woman at the restaurant who appeared to have been assaulted.

Police said the two victims told them they were living in a tent among other homeless people nearby when one of their neighbors, now identified as Arquette, attacked them with a metal pole.

