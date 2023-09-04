Temperatures stay hot for Labor Day with plenty of sunshine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a comfortable end to the week and start to the weekend, temperatures began to ramp back up Sunday and will continue into this week.

Conditions will stay quiet and dry on Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures warming up into the lower 90s.

After that, temperatures will get even hotter on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front returns Friday.

In the tropics, things are quiet for now as we continue to navigate through hurricane season.

