Temperatures stay hot for Labor Day with plenty of sunshine

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s for most of the workweek.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a comfortable end to the week and start to the weekend, temperatures began to ramp back up Sunday and will continue into this week.

Conditions will stay quiet and dry on Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures warming up into the lower 90s.

After that, temperatures will get even hotter on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front returns Friday.

In the tropics, things are quiet for now as we continue to navigate through hurricane season.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

