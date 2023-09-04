Summer temperatures return for the next few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat and humidity is back for the week ahead! Temperatures will start in the upper 60s again Tuesday morning before quickly rebounding back into the mid 90s by the afternoon hours.

Wednesday won’t be much different! High temperatures will reach the mid 90s across a good portion of the area with dry conditions sticking around thanks to high pressure in control.

NEXT FEW DAYS: Hot, humid, dry

END OF WEEK/WEEKEND: Scattered storms return, cooling off

TROPICS: No local impacts within the 7-day, watching the Atlantic

A cold front approaches the area by the end of the week, however, and will bring scattered storm chances back to the forecast late Thursday and Friday. Scattered storms will remain possible through the weekend, with high temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s.

We’re not expecting any tropical impacts within the 7-day forecast, but we are keeping an eye on an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that has a high chance of development. Check in for frequent updates!

