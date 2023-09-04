PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Smash Mouth original lead singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care, according to the band's manager.(Source: CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Steve Harwell, who cofounded the band Smash Mouth in 1994, has died at the age of 56, according to news reports.

Harwell was also the longtime singer of the band.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old was receiving hospice care at his home on Sunday. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident reported on an American Airlines flight on its way from Charlotte to Boston...
FBI investigating criminal act aboard flight headed from Charlotte to Boston
Crews responded to the 6300 block of Linda Lake Court during the 11 p.m. hour Saturday. When...
Firefighters: 2 Charlotte homes intentionally burned over the weekend
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
One person is dead and two seriously injured in a house fire on Faires Road.
Medic: 1 dead, 3 injured in Charlotte house fire
Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle

Latest News

‘Accountability will prevail’: Family, friends gather for Allisha Watts funeral service
‘Accountability will prevail’: Family, friends gather for Allisha Watts funeral service
A person was seriously hurt after they were shot near uptown Charlotte on Monday morning.
Medic: 1 seriously hurt in shooting near uptown Charlotte
Some doctors are concerned as millions of people are traveling this weekend, despite a rising...
Millions traveling for holiday weekend as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Authorities are working to identify a man accused of trespassing inside a residence hall at...
Authorities working to identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College
Monday's Labor Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in uptown Charlotte.
Charlotte Labor Day Parade returns to Uptown for 22nd year