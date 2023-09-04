Millions traveling for holiday weekend as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Millions of people are traveling for the Labor Day holiday, leaving some doctors concerned as those people return home.

As has been the case for weeks now, cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.

Doctors said there was a significant rise in cases and hospitalizations before the holiday weekend began, and later today, the CDC is going to put out its latest numbers, expecting them to go even higher.

According to its latest data from the week ending Aug. 19, hospitalizations rose nearly 19 percent with more than 15,000 patients admitted nationwide.

The CDC said cases have gone up for seven straight weeks, and don’t see that trend changing anytime soon.

Health experts expect to see anywhere from 1,700 to 9,700 new cases per day by the end of the month.

While doctors said that’s nowhere near the peak the world once saw, it is still important to take precautions, especially around people who are most vulnerable.

“I think we forget that COVID killed millions, literally millions of people,” Dr. Jeff Fox said. “And that’s the concern, you know? We do have a little bump, we don’t have anything like we have had. And if we stay like this, yeah it’s a nuisance, it’s an annoyance, and you need to do things now, before it gets way out ahead of you and does start risking people’s lives.”

Fox said it’s best for people to be preventative before signs of sickness by doing things such as washing hands, getting tested and wearing a mask around anyone who could potentially be sick.

As for getting vaccinated, the CDC said its newest booster is expected to be available by the end of this month.

