MEDIC: One seriously injured after southwest Charlotte shooting

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is seriously injured after they were shot Monday afternoon in southwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said the shooting happened near 1500 Clanton Rd. just after 3 p.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

No further details have been released.

