Medic: 1 seriously hurt in shooting near uptown Charlotte

The shooting happened at Polk Street and Johnson Street on Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously hurt in a shooting near uptown Charlotte on Monday morning.

The shooting happened at Polk Street and Johnson Street near Music Factory Boulevard just before 1 a.m.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

