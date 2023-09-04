Medic: 1 seriously hurt in shooting near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously hurt in a shooting near uptown Charlotte on Monday morning.

The shooting happened at Polk Street and Johnson Street near Music Factory Boulevard just before 1 a.m.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

