Deputies searching for man wanted for kidnapping, other charges in Caldwell County

Authorities are working to find Teddie Lee Robbins.
Teddie Lee Robbins is wanted by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.
Teddie Lee Robbins is wanted by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.(Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for kidnapping in Caldwell County.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to charge Teddie Lee Robbins with kidnapping and other charges.

Deputies said Robbins should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should call 911.

This is a developing story.

Related: Inmate captured in Iredell County more than a week after escaping prison

