Deputies searching for man wanted for kidnapping, other charges in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for kidnapping in Caldwell County.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to charge Teddie Lee Robbins with kidnapping and other charges.

Deputies said Robbins should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should call 911.

This is a developing story.

