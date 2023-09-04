PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte Water: More than 16,000 gallons of wastewater reached McDowell Creek

The overflow took place near Birkdale Commons Parkway.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - About 16,250 gallons of wastewater reached McDowell Creek in the Catawba River Watershed on Monday due to manhole damage by a contractor, Charlotte Water confirmed.

The overflow took place near 16505 Birkdale Commons Parkway.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

Anyone who suspects a sewage call can call 311 or 704-336-7600. To learn more, go to charlottewater.org.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

