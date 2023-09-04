Charlotte Labor Day Parade returns to Uptown for 22nd year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many events are happening Monday to celebrate Labor Day in and around the Queen City, including Charlotte’s 22nd annual Labor Day Parade.

The parade has become a tradition in the city, reminding people what the day is all about and recognizing the hard work of everyone who keeps our community running.

Floats featuring local labor unions, marchers, political candidates, bands and more will hit the streets to commemorate the day.

For those planning to participate and attend in the day’s festivities, it is important to keep cool, as temperatures are going to be back in the 90s Monday and the rest of the week.

Already this holiday weekend, the heat has gotten to some people. On Sunday in Uptown, bands from HBCUs from across the Carolinas and beyond came together to compete at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Known as the HBCU Labor Day Classic and the Battle of the Bands at least 20 people had to be treated for heat-related conditions.

Medic said it had to its mass casualty bus on-site in order to treat people, and said at least seven of those 20 patients were taken to the hospital.

For anyone who will be outside in the heat Monday, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks when necessary.

As for the Charlotte Labor Day Parade itself, it is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in Uptown along Tryon Street.

