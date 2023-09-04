Railway deemed safe after video shows pickup truck on tracks in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has deemed light rail tracks safe after video captured a pickup truck driving on the railway in South End this weekend.

The video, which has made the rounds on social media, appears to show several people fighting before two men get into a Chevrolet Silverado and make a right-hand turn off the road and onto the tracks.

The incident appeared to have started along East Bland Street in Charlotte's South End.

A second video showed the truck continue down the tracks past a rail station.

The incident appeared to have originated at Muraya, on East Bland Street between South Tryon Street and South Boulevard.

Based on the social media posts, it appears as though the incident happened Saturday night.

Following the incident, CATS said it sent its Maintenance of Way team out to inspect the area the truck drove on. CATS said the inspection “confirmed the safety and integrity of the rail tracks.”

The transit system said it has no information regarding the fight.

Related: CATS light rail route reopened after fight onboard train in South End

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.