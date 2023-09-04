PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Railway deemed safe after video shows pickup truck on tracks in South End

Videos showed a fight break out before two men drove down the tracks in a truck.
A truck was spotted driving down the light rail tracks in Charlotte's South End on Saturday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has deemed light rail tracks safe after video captured a pickup truck driving on the railway in South End this weekend.

The video, which has made the rounds on social media, appears to show several people fighting before two men get into a Chevrolet Silverado and make a right-hand turn off the road and onto the tracks.

The incident appeared to have started along East Bland Street in Charlotte's South End.

A second video showed the truck continue down the tracks past a rail station.

The incident appeared to have originated at Muraya, on East Bland Street between South Tryon Street and South Boulevard.

Based on the social media posts, it appears as though the incident happened Saturday night.

Following the incident, CATS said it sent its Maintenance of Way team out to inspect the area the truck drove on. CATS said the inspection “confirmed the safety and integrity of the rail tracks.”

The transit system said it has no information regarding the fight.

