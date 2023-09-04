Authorities working to identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are working to identify a person accused of trespassing on campus of a Gaston County college this weekend.

Surveillance images shared by Belmont Abbey College showed that the incident happened Sunday around 6:45 a.m.

School officials said the person, who appeared to be a man wearing a black t-shirt and white/dark-colored plaid shorts, illegally entered one of the campus’ residence halls.

Images also showed he may have been driving a dark-colored SUV.

Belmont Abbey’s campus police department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect should call campus police at 704-400-6200.

