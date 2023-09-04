‘Accountability will prevail’: Family, friends gather for Allisha Watts funeral service

PINEHURST, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, family and friends of Allisha Watts gathered to say their final goodbyes.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Sandhills Community College auditorium in Pinehurst for Watts’ funeral.

Authorities found Watts’ body in a cemetery in August after she had been missing for over a month.

Many of those who attended the service spent weeks praying and searching for Watts.

Some addressed the crowd to share their memories of her during the service.

Watts’ sister, Tammy Utley, shared a letter on behalf of their family and shared the next steps in keeping her sister’s legacy alive.

“The focus needs to be redirected to the fight for justice for Allisha that we as a community will have to endure next,” Utley said. “Accountability will prevail for such senseless and erratic behavior toward a woman who would’ve given you the world all in the name of love.”

After Watts’ funeral, family and friends comforted one another during a dove release. Moments after, Watts’ casket was carried away by a horse-drawn carriage.

James Dunmore, who was Watts’ boyfriend, is accused of killing her. He was denied bond in an initial court appearance, and is scheduled to appear next on Sept. 14.

