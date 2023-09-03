PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman injures ankle after hot air balloon crashes into tree, police say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman injured her ankle after a hot air balloon crashed into a tree on Sunday morning, according to Anderson Police.

According to officials, officers were called to the scene on Bleckley Street near O’ Neal Street at around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the pilot and a passenger were in the hot air balloon at the time of the crash.

Officials said the pilot was trying to avoid hitting powerlines while landing the balloon, but ended up in a tree. As the balloon descended, a sudden drop happened at about 10 feet, causing the passenger to injure her ankle, according to officials.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was also notified and informed police they were able to use a bucket truck to remove the balloon from the tree.

Anderson Fire Department and Anderson County Emergency Management were also at the scene.

Officials confirmed that the balloon was a part of the Celebrate Anderson events happening this weekend.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

