PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘This was the beginning of our story’: Couple holds wedding ceremony in college classroom

A couple got married in one of the classrooms at the University of Denver campus. (SOURCE: KUSA)
By KUSA staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA) – Most schools across the country are closed for Labor Day weekend, but one classroom in Denver was in session Saturday for a special wedding ceremony between two alumni.

Trevor and Lexxa Bazley tied the knot in Room 300 of the Daniels College of Business on the University of Denver campus.

The classroom is where the two met for the first time.

“The fact that we met in accounting class, and actually Trevor’s parents met in accounting class as well kind of coincidentally, it’s the most beautiful coincidence I think I’ve ever experienced,” Lexxa Bazley said.

Officiating the wedding was a group effort. Four of the couple’s close friends took turns reading throughout the ceremony.

The bride and groom said they wanted their ceremony at the university because it’s where their love story started.

“This was the beginning of our story,” Trevor Bazley said. “This is where we met. We were strangers before stepping foot in this classroom.”

The special wedding spot has more meaning to the groom than just love at first sight. The business school is also where Trevor Bazley’s father taught for over 30 years.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two seriously injured in a house fire on Faires Road.
Medic: 1 dead, 3 injured in Charlotte house fire
Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
According to officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a woman was killed along the 200 block...
Police: 1 killed overnight in northeast Charlotte
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A trooper shot a man who was wanted for murder after he led authorities on a chase.
NC trooper fatally shoots man in an exchange of gunfire after a pursuit and crash

Latest News

Police said they found a discarded gun, knives and other items, as well as what they say they...
Scene cleared after suspicious device found near Transit Center
Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the fire happened along the 9000 block of Faires Road.
1 dead, 3 injured in Mecklenburg Co. house fire
An incident reported on an American Airlines flight on its way from Charlotte to Boston...
FBI investigating criminal act aboard flight headed from Charlotte to Boston
A couple got married in one of the classrooms at the University of Denver campus. (SOURCE: KUSA)
Couple gets married in college classroom