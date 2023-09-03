Scene cleared after suspicious device found near Transit Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were on scene Saturday evening after a suspicious device was reported near the Charlotte Area Transit System Center on East Fourth Street.

The device was found around 6 p.m. when officers were arresting an armed person. Police said they found a discarded gun, knives and other items, as well as what they say they believed was an explosive device.

[Downtown reopens after officers investigate suspicious package]

The area was then shut down and cleared. CMPD’s Bomb Squad unit and multiple firefighters were sent to the scene, along with CMPD’s K9 Patrol and K9 Airport units, Gaston County K9s, Charlotte Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team, Operations Command and Medic.

Officers said the suspect was charged with resist delay obstruct, assault on officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

The nature of the suspicious device and the suspect’s name have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.