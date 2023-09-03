PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln Co. crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lincoln County Saturday night.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say that it happened around 7:10 p.m. on Old Lincolnton Crouse Road by NC Highway 182.

An investigation determined that the driver, 41-year-old Robert Kelly Lewis of Cherryville, went off the side of the road, was ejected from the motorcycle and then hit a utility pole.

Lewis died at the scene.

Troopers said excessive speed appeared to be the contributing circumstance.

