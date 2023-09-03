PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Minnesota prison on emergency lockdown after about 100 inmates ‘refuse’ to return to cells

FILE - A Minnesota prison has been placed on emergency lockdown.
FILE - A Minnesota prison has been placed on emergency lockdown.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prison has been placed on emergency lockdown and members of a crisis negotiation team has been activated after about 100 inmates in one housing unit would not return to their cells, the state Department of Corrections said Sunday.

The Special Operations Response Team was also deployed “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson said in a statement, adding the situation is “currently stable” and the reason inmates “are refusing to return to their cells remains unclear.”

Two officers at the Stillwater correctional facility were reported to be safe in a secure control area and in contact with facility staff. No injuries had been reported.

In total, about 1,200 inmates are at the facility just southeast of Stillwater, according to department records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two seriously injured in a house fire on Faires Road.
Medic: 1 dead, 3 injured in Charlotte house fire
Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
According to officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a woman was killed along the 200 block...
Police: 1 killed overnight in northeast Charlotte
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A trooper shot a man who was wanted for murder after he led authorities on a chase.
NC trooper fatally shoots man in an exchange of gunfire after a pursuit and crash

Latest News

Police said they found a discarded gun, knives and other items, as well as what they say they...
Scene cleared after suspicious device found near Transit Center
Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the fire happened along the 9000 block of Faires Road.
1 dead, 3 injured in Mecklenburg Co. house fire
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
Seahorses, snakes and illegal pork from Vietnam seized were seized by US Customs.
Seahorses, snakes and illegal pork from Vietnam seized by US Customs