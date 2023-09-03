PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Arizona freeway

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 49-year-old Alvaro Ovando Alvarez and an open alcoholic container in the truck and let his 10-year-old son drive.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A father is in custody after reportedly letting his 10-year-old son drive his truck on a freeway in Arizona.

KPHO reports the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a 9-1-1 call about a boy seen driving a red truck on the Loop 101 around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The caller said the truck was weaving and speeding, heading west near Scottsdale Road.

A Department of Public Safety trooper found the truck and tried to stop it after seeing the driver changing lanes unsafely. The driver failed to stop, and DPS began chasing the truck, which eventually pulled over in the emergency lane of the 7th Street off-ramp.

The trooper confirmed that the boy was driving and his father, 49-year-old Alvaro Ovando Alvarez, was in the passenger seat.

Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and unlawfully permitting a minor to drive.

The departments says the child is not facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

