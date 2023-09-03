Hot Labor Day ahead as 90-degree days return

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Today's highs will climb into the upper- to lower-90s under mostly sunny skies.
After five consecutive days of temperatures in the 80s, temperatures will gradually heat back up into the 90s over the next few days.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After five consecutive days of temperatures in the 80s, temperatures will gradually heat back up into the 90s over the next few days.

  • Today: Plenty of sunshine, warmer
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, hot
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid

Today’s highs will climb into the upper- to lower-90s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the 60s.

Labor Day is looking mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

On Thursday and Friday, a stray will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

