Firefighters: 2 Charlotte homes intentionally burned over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second house fire in Charlotte was intentionally set over the weekend, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 6300 block of Linda Lake Court during the 11 p.m. hour Saturday. When they arrived, they found smoke showing.

According to officials, 30 firefighters were able to get the fire under control within around 11 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but about $21,000 worth of damage was incurred.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set.

That comes almost 24 hours after another house was intentionally burned, this time on Park Drive.

That fire took around 45 minutes to extinguish and caused $115,000 in damages.

Anyone with information about either fire is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

