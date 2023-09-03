Arrest made in Lowell stabbing

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured in a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Gaston County Police reported the crime happened around the 200 block of Oakland Street near Lowell, close to George Poston Park. When they arrived, the suspect, identified as Billie Joe Meeks, had already left on foot.

They found two people had been stabbed, one of whom was a juvenile. Both are expected to recover.

Meeks was found that night and arrested around 6:30 p.m.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.