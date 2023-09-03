PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Arrest made in Lowell stabbing

Both victims are expected to recover.
Billie Joe Meeks
Billie Joe Meeks(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured in a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Gaston County Police reported the crime happened around the 200 block of Oakland Street near Lowell, close to George Poston Park. When they arrived, the suspect, identified as Billie Joe Meeks, had already left on foot.

They found two people had been stabbed, one of whom was a juvenile. Both are expected to recover.

Meeks was found that night and arrested around 6:30 p.m.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

