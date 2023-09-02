PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

West Charlotte stuns Independence with last second touchdown to win 21-20

Players on the West Charlotte Lions football team celebrate a home win against the Independence...
Players on the West Charlotte Lions football team celebrate a home win against the Independence Patriots Friday Sept. 1.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since 2010, the West Charlotte is 3-0.

The Lions (3-0) stunned the Independence Patriots (1-2) on a touchdown from KD Smith to Rakim Finch with under a minute to play at Jack Martin Stadium Friday night.

Next week West Charlotte opens up conference play on the road against Mallard Creek, while Independence hosts South Meck at home.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
A 3-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County on Thursday night.
Deputies: 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County
An FBI agent claimed this screenshot from body camera video shows Brett Rotella, of Kannapolis,...
Kannapolis man charged with being first to breach Capitol tunnel in January 6 riot
A person was hit and killed by a vehicle in Gaston County on Friday morning.
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Kings Mountain
Steve Crump started working at WBTV in 1984.
‘Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism’: Gov. Cooper, others pay tribute to veteran WBTV reporter

Latest News

Increased security around 'gameday' in uptown
Increased security around 'gameday' in uptown
Charlotte Christian is off to an impressive 2-0 start in a year of transition. But they are...
FFN Overtime- Week 3: Impressive start to the season for Charlotte Christian
The iconic pregame show will be hosted at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday, hours before kickoff...
Charlotte preparing to host ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of UNC, South Carolina matchup
The Panthers waived quarterback Matt Corral on Wednesday as the team continues to make roster...
Panthers waive QB Matt Corral, continue purge of Rhule-era draft picks