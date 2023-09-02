West Charlotte stuns Independence with last second touchdown to win 21-20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since 2010, the West Charlotte is 3-0.

The Lions (3-0) stunned the Independence Patriots (1-2) on a touchdown from KD Smith to Rakim Finch with under a minute to play at Jack Martin Stadium Friday night.

Next week West Charlotte opens up conference play on the road against Mallard Creek, while Independence hosts South Meck at home.

