MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - The Watauga Pioneers avenged last year’s home loss to to the Maiden Blue Devils with a 47-21 win in Maiden Friday night in week three.

Watauga (3-0) hits the road again next week to face A.C. Reynolds in Asheville, meanwhile Maiden (1-1) hits the road to face St. Stephens in Hickory.

