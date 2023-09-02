PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sunshine and warm weather to make for a nice holiday weekend

Labor Day is looking mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Today will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have plenty of sunshine and a warming trend on the way for this holiday weekend!

  • Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant afternoon
  • Sunday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, hot

An area of high pressure over the Carolinas will continue to keep our area in a tranquil and dry weather pattern over the next few days. Today will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. This evening through the overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will begin to warm up on Sunday and the humidity will also begin to increase. Sunday’s highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Labor Day is looking mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. 

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(First Alert Weather)

On Thursday and Friday, a stray will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

