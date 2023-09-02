Sunshine and warm weather to make for a nice holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have plenty of sunshine and a warming trend on the way for this holiday weekend!

Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant afternoon

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot

An area of high pressure over the Carolinas will continue to keep our area in a tranquil and dry weather pattern over the next few days. Today will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. This evening through the overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will begin to warm up on Sunday and the humidity will also begin to increase. Sunday’s highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Labor Day is looking mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

7-day forecast (First Alert Weather)

On Thursday and Friday, a stray will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.