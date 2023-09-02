Silver Alert canceled for missing Lowell man

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lowell Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a formerly missing man.

Officials say 79-year-old Roy Dale Hill was last seen at his home off McAdenville Avenue in Lowell Saturday morning, headed toward a nearby Dollar General on Main Street.

The department later canceled the alert.

