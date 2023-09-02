Robinson shuts out Concord 40-0

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Jay M. Robinson opened up conference play with a win and improved to 3-0 on the young season with a dominant 40-0 win over Concord in week three.

The Bulldogs (3-0) hit the road to continue conference play next week at Central Cabarrus, while Concord (2-1) takes a week off before returning to conference action on the road East Rowan in week five.

