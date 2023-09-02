PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Providence Day dominates Charlotte Catholic on ESPNU

Providence Day dominates Charlotte Catholic on ESPNU
Providence Day dominates Charlotte Catholic on ESPNU
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a nationally televised high school showdown of Charlotte private school powerhouses, the Providence Day Chargers cruised past the Charlotte Catholic Cougars 42-7.

Providence Day (3-0) hits the road next week to face Cannon School, while Catholic (2-1) will look to rebound after its first loss at home against North Mecklenburg.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County on Thursday night.
Deputies: 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County
Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
A person was hit and killed by a vehicle in Gaston County on Friday morning.
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Kings Mountain
Daniel Pitti-Casazola
CMPD: Former Meck. County employee sexually assaulted at least 7 women
Curtis Atkinson, Jr. (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
Charlotte man sentenced to life in prison after jury convicts him of murdering parents, kidnapping niece

Latest News

Kings Mountain remains undefeated with 23-14 win over Burns
Kings Mountain remains undefeated with 23-14 win over Burns
Kings Mountain remains undefeated with 23-14 win over Burns
Kings Mountain remains undefeated with 23-14 win over Burns
Watauga cruises to 47-21 road win over Maiden
Watauga cruises to 47-21 road win over Maiden
Providence Day dominates Charlotte Catholic on ESPNU
Providence Day dominates Charlotte Catholic on ESPNU