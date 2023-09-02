Police: 1 killed overnight in northeast Charlotte
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning at condominiums in northeast Charlotte.
According to officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a woman was killed along the 200 block of Orchard Trace Lane.
Police said the call initially came in as an assault with a deadly weapon call.
