Police: 1 killed overnight in northeast Charlotte

This is a developing situation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning at condominiums in northeast Charlotte.

According to officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a woman was killed along the 200 block of Orchard Trace Lane.

Police said the call initially came in as an assault with a deadly weapon call.

This is a developing situation and more details will be released as they become available.

