Medic: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others seriously injured in a house fire Saturday afternoon, according to Medic.

Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the fire happened along the 9000 block of Faires Road, close to Plaza Road Extension.

Of those injured, one was a firefighter and the other a civilian.

This is a developing situation.

