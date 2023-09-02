PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Medic: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Charlotte house fire

Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the fire happened along the 9000 block of Faires Road.
One person is dead and two seriously injured in a house fire on Faires Road.
One person is dead and two seriously injured in a house fire on Faires Road.(Midland Fire and Rescue)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others seriously injured in a house fire Saturday afternoon, according to Medic.

Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the fire happened along the 9000 block of Faires Road, close to Plaza Road Extension.

Of those injured, one was a firefighter and the other a civilian.

This is a developing situation.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County on Thursday night.
Deputies: 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County
Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
A person was hit and killed by a vehicle in Gaston County on Friday morning.
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Kings Mountain
Daniel Pitti-Casazola
CMPD: Former Meck. County employee sexually assaulted at least 7 women
Remembering Steve Crump
WBTV remembers Steve Crump

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett, shown here performing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 8,...
Lowcountry Jimmy Buffett fans to take part in worldwide toast in Mt. Pleasant
According to officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a woman was killed along the 200 block...
Police: 1 killed overnight in northeast Charlotte
The winner bought the $1 ticket at a Food Lion on Cambridge Commons Drive in Charlotte.
Charlotte ticket wins $1.2 million Cash 5 jackpot on Friday night
Roy Dale Hill
Silver Alert canceled for missing Lowell man