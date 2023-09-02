PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lowcountry Jimmy Buffett fans to take part in worldwide toast in Mt. Pleasant

The singer of "Margaritaville," Jimmy Buffett, died Friday at the age of 76. (CNN, NBC, UMG, GETTY IMAGES, MARGARITAVILLE, JIMMY BUFFETT)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of devoted Jimmy Buffett fans will meet in Mount Pleasant on Saturday afternoon to pay tribute to the legendary Margaritaville singer.

Buffett died Friday night at age 76 “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a post on his official website states.

Buffett entertained legions of fans who branded themselves “Parrotheads.”

The Lowcountry Parrothead Club’s Facebook page states members will meet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bohemian Bull, located at 2668 N Hwy 17. There, they will take part in a worldwide toast at 5 p.m. to the late singer.

Debbie Graf, the club’s president, released a statement Saturday morning when news of Buffett’s death came:

We are saddened and our hearts are heavy this morning, but are also grateful for the music Jimmy Buffet has left us. We will remain strong as his enduring fans and will continue his legacy of music and serving our community. His family and his band are in our thoughts and prayers.  Sail on Jimmy. . .

Ticketmaster announced on Aug. 15 that it would issue refunds to people who purchased tickets for a Buffett concert in Charleston. He had been scheduled to appear at the Credit One Stadium with his Coral Reefer Band in May, but he postponed the concert after being hospitalized in Boston.

He said the hospitalization was to “address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

Ticketmaster’s website stated the concert’s organizer had canceled the event but did not provide details about whether there were plans at that time to reschedule.

The Lowcountry Parrothead Club’s website states its members “are fun people that Party with a Purpose in an effort to make a ‘positive’ difference in our community.”

The club has volunteered to help area charities and participate in fundraisers. Events on its website include an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup event, a charity dinner for the Ronald McDonald House and a Beach Sweep at Sullivan’s Island.

