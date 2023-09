LAWNDALE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kings Mountain Mountaineers continued their dominance over their fellow Cleveland County rivals with a 23-14 win over the Burns Bulldogs in week three.

The Mountaineers (3-0) will travel to face Huss in Gastonia next week, while Burns (1-2) heads to Taylorsville for a road matchup with Alexander Central.

