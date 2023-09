CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the night that Charlotte Christian honored longtime head coach Jason Estep, the Knights (3-0) kept his winning ways alive with a 41-36 win over the South Point Red Raiders (1-2).

Next up, Christian travels to Savannah to take on Calvary Day, while South Point heads to Lenoir to face Hibriten on the road.

