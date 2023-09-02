CFD: House fire intentionally set
Crews are still working on the investigation.
Sep. 2, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overnight house fire by Independence Park was intentionally set, firefighters confirmed.
Crews with Charlotte Fire Department were called out to the 2000 block of Park Drive early Saturday morning.
The blaze was controlled within 45 minutes with the help of 30 firefighters.
An investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set. Crews are still working on the investigation.
About $115,000 worth of damage to the home was reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
