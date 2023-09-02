PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CFD: House fire intentionally set

Crews are still working on the investigation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overnight house fire by Independence Park was intentionally set, firefighters confirmed.

Crews with Charlotte Fire Department were called out to the 2000 block of Park Drive early Saturday morning.

The blaze was controlled within 45 minutes with the help of 30 firefighters.

An investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set. Crews are still working on the investigation.

About $115,000 worth of damage to the home was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

