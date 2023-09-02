CFD: House fire intentionally set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overnight house fire by Independence Park was intentionally set, firefighters confirmed.

Crews with Charlotte Fire Department were called out to the 2000 block of Park Drive early Saturday morning.

Structure Fire Update; 2000 block of Park Dr; CFD Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set & remains under investigation. Estimated fire loss $115k. Anyone with information is ask to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600 pic.twitter.com/ImS9xbxi6Y — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 2, 2023

The blaze was controlled within 45 minutes with the help of 30 firefighters.

An investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set. Crews are still working on the investigation.

About $115,000 worth of damage to the home was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

