PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2023.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 announced they’re postponing their European tour after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an urgent family matter.

The band shared the news on social media Friday morning, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

However, it wasn’t made immediately clear what urgent family matter Barker, 47, had to return home for.

The band was reportedly scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Scotland, over the weekend before traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dublin.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share several photos of a prayer room hours before the band’s announcement.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Barker were expecting their first child together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
A 3-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County on Thursday night.
Deputies: 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County
An FBI agent claimed this screenshot from body camera video shows Brett Rotella, of Kannapolis,...
Kannapolis man charged with being first to breach Capitol tunnel in January 6 riot
A person was hit and killed by a vehicle in Gaston County on Friday morning.
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Kings Mountain
Steve Crump started working at WBTV in 1984.
‘Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism’: Gov. Cooper, others pay tribute to veteran WBTV reporter

Latest News

Statesville- Iredell County
Police: toddler shot and killed by sibling
Overdose deaths on the rise across the nation
Effort to get Fentanyl off the streets
Increased security around 'gameday' in uptown
Increased security around 'gameday' in uptown
Statesville, Iredell County
Police: 3-year-old shot and killed by sibling
Lawn care theft caught on camera
Lawn care theft caught on camera