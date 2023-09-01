Weekend to start dry, comfortable before gradual Labor Day warmup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will get off to a dry, comfortable start before gradually heating up for Labor Day and into next week.

Today: Sunshine, low humidity, comfortable temps

Holiday Weekend : Gradual warming trend, no rain

Next Week: Gets hot again, but rain chances stay low

With a ridge of high pressure dominating our weather over the next week or so, we’ll enjoy fantastic weather for the holiday weekend. Sunshine will mix with a few afternoon clouds today with highs back in the low to middle 80s followed by nighttime lows in the comfortable 50s.

Today will be dry and comfortable across the Carolinas. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

The humidity level will remain at comfortable levels on Saturday and only inch up a tiny bit Sunday and Monday. There’s little chance for much rain, so if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be good to go.

Highs will hold in the low to middle 80s Saturday with sunshine dominating, while Sunday and Labor Day will remain rain-free but warm further to near 90 degrees Sunday and into the lower 90s on Labor Day.

With afternoon readings holding in the low, to perhaps mid 90s, next week looks hot, but not terribly humid. And rain chances will remain low until perhaps late in the week.

Hope you have a great Friday and holiday weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

