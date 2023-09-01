PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘This is just one of those blessings’: Dog missing for 6 years gets reunited with his family

A missing dog named Whiskey has been reunited with his family after disappearing for six years. (Source: WGGB)
By Abbey Carnivale, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - There was a happy reunion in Massachusetts this week for a family and their missing Yorkshire terrier named Whiskey.

According to the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, a microchip helped reunite Whiskey with his family after he went missing six years ago.

Whiskey’s owner, who didn’t want to be identified, said the day he went missing always haunted her, but she never lost hope for his return.

And earlier this week, she got the phone call she always dreamed of from the animal center.

“It’s always a great feeling to be able to call somebody and say, ‘Your pet is here, and your pet is safe,’” said Lori Swanson, executive director at the center.

The reunion is a result of a daily process for Swanson and the team. They frequently scan lost and found animals for microchips.

“That’s always the first thing we do. We scan for that microchip and when we hear that little beep, it’s always such a relief to know that there’s a possibility that we can hook that animal up with its owner,” Swanson said.

According to Swanson, pet owners should also keep updated and accurate information on their animal’s microchip.

“This family did exactly what they should have done,” she said.

Keeping up-to-date records is what led to their happy reunion.

“This is just one of those blessings that you just have to keep counting,” Swanson said.

The Springfield Police Department said officers were able to bring Whiskey to the animal center after finding him in an abandoned apartment earlier in the week.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
A 3-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County on Thursday night.
Deputies: 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County
An FBI agent claimed this screenshot from body camera video shows Brett Rotella, of Kannapolis,...
Kannapolis man charged with being first to breach Capitol tunnel in January 6 riot
Steve Crump started working at WBTV in 1984.
‘Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism’: Gov. Cooper, others pay tribute to veteran WBTV reporter
A portion of the roof of Four Paws Veterinary Hospital in Southport was destroyed as Tropical...
Idalia causes portion of roof on veterinarian’s office to collapse

Latest News

Overdose deaths on the rise across the nation
Effort to get Fentanyl off the streets
Statesville- Iredell County
Police: toddler shot and killed by sibling
Increased security around 'gameday' in uptown
Increased security around 'gameday' in uptown
Statesville, Iredell County
Police: 3-year-old shot and killed by sibling
Lawn care theft caught on camera
Lawn care theft caught on camera