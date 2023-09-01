Records: Former Meck. County employee arrested again, facing additional charges
The man was first arrested in July after a woman claimed she received an illegitimate medical exam.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Mecklenburg County health employee has been slapped with more charges, according to Cumberland County jail records.
Daniel Pitti-Casazola was first arrested in Charlotte in July after a woman claimed she received an illegitimate medical exam at her home on Teal Point Drive.
At the time of the alleged incident on July 11, Pitt-Casazola was working as a Spanish-language interpreter for the Mecklenburg County Health Department. Officials said he is not a medical professional and did not have a reason to examine the woman.
He was arrested and charged with sexual contact penetration under pretense of medical treatment.
Now, more than a month after the initial incident was reported, records show that Pitti-Casazola was arrested again, this time in Cumberland County.
Records show he is facing an additional six felony counts of the same charging, stemming from Mecklenburg County.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is scheduled to discuss the case at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Related: Mecklenburg Co. health employee arrested, accused of sexual assault
Watch continuous news coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.