Records: Former Meck. County employee arrested again, facing additional charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Mecklenburg County health employee has been slapped with more charges, according to Cumberland County jail records.

Daniel Pitti-Casazola was first arrested in Charlotte in July after a woman claimed she received an illegitimate medical exam at her home on Teal Point Drive.

At the time of the alleged incident on July 11, Pitt-Casazola was working as a Spanish-language interpreter for the Mecklenburg County Health Department. Officials said he is not a medical professional and did not have a reason to examine the woman.

He was arrested and charged with sexual contact penetration under pretense of medical treatment.

Now, more than a month after the initial incident was reported, records show that Pitti-Casazola was arrested again, this time in Cumberland County.

Records show he is facing an additional six felony counts of the same charging, stemming from Mecklenburg County.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is scheduled to discuss the case at 2 p.m. on Friday.

