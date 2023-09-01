Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Kings Mountain

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hit and killed by a vehicle in Gaston County on Friday morning.

The crash happened on a ramp at Highway 74 and I-85 in Kings Mountain around 7:23 a.m., Gaston Emergency Medical Services (GEMS) said.

No other injuries occurred in the incident.

Officials have not yet identified the person killed.

The Kings Mountain Police Department is investigating the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

