Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Kings Mountain

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hit and killed by a vehicle in Gaston County on Friday morning.

The crash happened on a ramp at Highway 74 and I-85 in Kings Mountain around 7:23 a.m., Gaston Emergency Medical Services (GEMS) said.

No other injuries occurred in the incident.

Officials have not yet identified the person killed.

The Kings Mountain Police Department is investigating the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: One person dead after crash in Kings Mountain

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.