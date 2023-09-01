Matthews Alive Labor Day festival kicks off benefitting local nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual Labor Day festival kicks off in downtown Matthews benefitting local nonprofits.

The family-friendly event includes carnival rides, inflatables, food vendors, 160+ small business vendors, entertainment, and a parade. To help mitigate traffic, the carnival rides open at 4:00 Friday afternoon ahead of the grand opening of the rest of the festival at 6:00 p.m..

The iconic parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Several road closures will affect drivers:

Matthews-Mint Hill Road at Crestdale Road will be closed at 7:30 a.m. for parade staging.

Trade Street from Matthews-Mint Hill Road to John Street will close at 8:30 a.m.

Matthews Station Street will close at 8:30 a.m.

S. Trade Street from Main Street to Fullwood Lane will close at 9 a.m.

All streets affected by the parade route (with the exception of S. Trade) will reopen by 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Due to the City of Matthews ordinance against allowing pets within event areas, pets are not allowed throughout the weekend unless they are service animals.

Other questions may be answered on the organization’s FAQ page.

