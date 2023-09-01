PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man hands out cash after winning $500K on scratch-off ticket

After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he...
After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.(Kentucky Lottery)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in northern Kentucky shared the wealth after winning $500,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

Daniel Reffitt bought a Precious Metals Titanium scratch-off ticket, and it didn’t take him long to realize he’d won big, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

He scratched the winning numbers, then went on to scratch his matching numbers, and on the very first spot, revealed the “auto” symbol winning the game’s $500,000 top prize, the Kentucky Lottery said.

There were some workers nearby when Reffitt found out he won, so he decided to give each of them $100.

“I saw a few guys sitting down and gave them $100 each and told them, ‘Merry Christmas,’” Reffitt said.

After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Reffitt told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
A portion of the roof of Four Paws Veterinary Hospital in Southport was destroyed as Tropical...
Idalia causes portion of roof on veterinarian’s office to collapse
An FBI agent claimed this screenshot from body camera video shows Brett Rotella, of Kannapolis,...
Kannapolis man charged with being first to breach Capitol tunnel in January 6 riot
Steve Crump started working at WBTV in 1984.
‘Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism’: Gov. Cooper, others pay tribute to veteran WBTV reporter
Georgia Prestwood was treated at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem for a fractured...
Infant home from hospital after being hit by fly ball at Hickory Crawdads game

Latest News

A 2-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County on Thursday night, sources said.
2-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County, deputies say
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
Payroll error leaves 45,000 USPS mail carriers without their checks
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman