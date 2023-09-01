Looking back on Steve Crump’s Kentucky roots

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Molly Grantham
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Journalism is a calling.

Steve Crump carried that calling from Eastern Kentucky University, to a job in Lexington, Kentucky, to Savannah, Georgia, eventually landing at WBTV in 1984. But he never, ever, forgot his Kentucky roots.

He’d return to cover stories including fellow Louisville native Muhammad Ali’s journey, his funeral and more recently tornadoes that ripped through the eastern part of the state.

RELATED: TV newsman, Louisville native Steve Crump, dies of cancer

He posted a picture on Instagram in December 2021, with the proud caption, “Back in my native Bluegrass state, reporting tonight from Mayfield, Kentucky.”

He also attended the 100 Black Men Gala in 2019, and always, the Kentucky Derby in May.

RELATED: ‘Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism’: Gov. Cooper, others pay tribute to veteran WBTV reporter

Many employees at WBTV’s sister station WAVE 3 in Louisville know Steve Crump well. Though Crump’s look changed as his cancer continued, the love everyone had for him never faltered.

He was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 2020, but not all accolades revolved around journalism.

There is a brick that resides on a wall inside Jefferson County Public Schools with his name and a plaque in the Catholic high school where he actually graduated: Trinity.

RELATED: Fundraiser started in memory of veteran WBTV reporter Steve Crump

He was a proud alumni. Interestingly though, Crump was only there his senior year of high school.

His previous Catholic High School, a place he returned to Louisville to remember years ago, eventually shut down from financial difficulties and he transferred to Trinity.

Crump was a man who broke barriers, built bridges, inspired many, taught strangers, remained curious and full of passion.

