PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gov. Cooper issues disaster declarations for Rocky Mount, Newton following storm damage

Both cities incurred more than $10,000 in uninsured damage, assessments found.
The governor's declaration allows the cities to receive state-funded assistance as they recover.
The governor's declaration allows the cities to receive state-funded assistance as they recover.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed disaster declarations for the cities of Rocky Mount and Newton on Friday, authorizing state-funded assistance in the wake of a tornado and wind destruction in recent weeks.

Rocky Mount was hit by a tornado on July 19, causing significant damage, including to a Pfizer pharmaceuticals plant.

Newton was impacted by straight-line winds on Aug. 7, causing significant damage to the area.

By virtue of the declarations, the cities are eligible for state money to aid in recovery and cleanup through public assistance grants.

A major disaster declaration was not issued for either area, meaning it does not qualify for federal public assistance. The president of the United States would have had to have issued such a declaration.

Preliminary damage assessments conducted by both state and local officials revealed an excess of $10,000 in uninsured damage in both Newton and Rocky Mount.

State officials with Emergency Management and the Department of Public Safety are continuing to work with communities affected by these events to determine their eligibility for state aid.

Related: Recovery begins after tornado leaves path of destruction in eastern NC

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
A 3-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County on Thursday night.
Deputies: 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County
An FBI agent claimed this screenshot from body camera video shows Brett Rotella, of Kannapolis,...
Kannapolis man charged with being first to breach Capitol tunnel in January 6 riot
A portion of the roof of Four Paws Veterinary Hospital in Southport was destroyed as Tropical...
Idalia causes portion of roof on veterinarian’s office to collapse
Steve Crump started working at WBTV in 1984.
‘Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism’: Gov. Cooper, others pay tribute to veteran WBTV reporter

Latest News

Statesville, Iredell County
Police: 3-year-old shot and killed by sibling
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Update on first week of school
A 2-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County on Thursday night, sources said.
2-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County, deputies say
Daniel Pitti-Casazola is accused of sexually assaulting at least 7 women after posing as a...
CMPD: Former Meck. County employee sexually assaulted at least 7 women
Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival has donated $2 million since it began.
Matthews Alive Labor Day festival kicks off benefitting local nonprofits