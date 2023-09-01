Gov. Cooper issues disaster declarations for Rocky Mount, Newton following storm damage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed disaster declarations for the cities of Rocky Mount and Newton on Friday, authorizing state-funded assistance in the wake of a tornado and wind destruction in recent weeks.

Rocky Mount was hit by a tornado on July 19, causing significant damage, including to a Pfizer pharmaceuticals plant.

Newton was impacted by straight-line winds on Aug. 7, causing significant damage to the area.

By virtue of the declarations, the cities are eligible for state money to aid in recovery and cleanup through public assistance grants.

A major disaster declaration was not issued for either area, meaning it does not qualify for federal public assistance. The president of the United States would have had to have issued such a declaration.

Preliminary damage assessments conducted by both state and local officials revealed an excess of $10,000 in uninsured damage in both Newton and Rocky Mount.

State officials with Emergency Management and the Department of Public Safety are continuing to work with communities affected by these events to determine their eligibility for state aid.

