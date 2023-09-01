PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies investigating claim that missing SC woman may have ties to Gilgo Beach murder suspect

An alleged friend of the woman said she believes she may have had ties to Rex Heuermann.
Julia Ann Bean of Sumter County, S.C. may have ties to suspect Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann.
Julia Ann Bean of Sumter County, S.C. may have ties to suspect Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A missing South Carolina woman may have ties to the Gilgo Beach serial killer, officials said.

On. Aug. 20, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by someone claiming to be a friend of Julia Ann Bean, who has been missing since 2017.

An investigator met with the supposed friend and was told by the friend that they believed Bean may have had a connection to Rex Heuerman, who is accused of murdering multiple women.

The sheriff’s office said the information the friend provided was third-hand and was investigated by the sheriff’s office. The information was also shared with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Investigators interviewed Bean’s daughter, who recalled seeing her mother with someone who could have been Heuermann.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has continued to search for evidence linking Bean to Heuermann, but has yet to establish a confirmed connection between the two.

Deputies said Bean’s missing person case will remain open until she is found.

Anyone with any information regarding the case should call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

Related: Chester, SC in spotlight due to ties to NY murder investigation

